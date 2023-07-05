U-23 AFCON: 'Great Olympics wouldn't have been humiliated like the Black Meteors' - Saint Osei

Communications Director for Great Olympics, Emmanuel Saint Osei has slammed the Black Meteors' dismal performance in the ongoing U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

His remark follows the team's failure to advance to the next round of the tournament following a 1-1 draw with Guinea and a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of the host nation, Morocco.

Ghana's U-23 side will not compete in next year's Olympic Games in Paris as a result of the exit.

Saint Osei believes his team, Great Olympics, would have performed far better than the Meteors did at the AFCON.

"When we won our first match against Congo, for me it wasn’t the time for our Coaches to go and sleep, because Congo was a tough side, in fact, all the teams we faced are better sides.

"So I was expecting that till the last whistle is blown, then we will have the opportunity to celebrate and do something else.

"Now every nation is playing football, not like in the past where we were running past nations with ease, so I think it is about time our technical handlers give details to football and ensure that every department of the game has the necessary attention applied.

"Look at the goals we conceded against Morocco, it is not something that should have happened.

"Seriously, my club Great Olympics wouldn’t have been humiliated like this, I am telling you.

"Errors that were created were not supposed to be done by this particular team, it is very sad," he told Citi Sports.