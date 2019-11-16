U-23 AFCON: Impressive Samuel Obeng Gyabaa excites fans at tournament with performances

Real Oviedo striker Samuel Obeng Gyabaa has emerged as one of the outstanding players for the Black Meteors in the ongoing U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Obeng was among the debutantes named by Ghana U-23 coach Ibrahim Tanko ahead of the tournament.

He made his debut for Ghana against Cameroon in the opening game which ended in a draw. He came on as a substitute to play his first competitive game for Ghana.

The former CD Calahorra was handed a starting role in the second game against host nation Egypt which Ghana lost 3-2.

The 22-year old was impressive on the field in that game as he assisted the Black Meteors first goal which was scored by Yaw Yeboah.

Obeng scored his first goal of the tournament to put Ghana in the lead in the second half which was cut short with 10 minutes to end the game with the Olympic Pharoahs winning the game by 3-2.

He has been one of the revelations of the tournament for Team Ghana, and has been tipped by pundits to earn a call-up into the Black Stars.

Obeng had played five matches and scored three goals for Real Oviedo in the Segunda Division B before joining the Black Meteors camp ahead of the tournament.