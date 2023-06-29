U-23 AFCON: Libya's Elmabrouk Muhammed to officiate crucial clash between Guinea and Ghana.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) have appointed Lybian referee Elmabrouk Muhammed to oversee Ghana's crucial encounter in the ongoing U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) against Guinea.

The two sides will clash on Friday evening as they battle for a spot in the semifinals of the ongoing tournament.

Guinea suffered a narrow defeat to the host nation Morocco on the opening day of the competition but bounced back with a 3-1 win river Congo in their second game keeping their hopes of progression alive.

Ghana on the other hand gave away two late goals in their first, denying them a comfortable win as they managed a 3-2 victory over Congo. But they suffered a massive setback as Morocco trashed them 5-1 in their second match on Tuesday.

The results mean Guinea will need at least a draw while Ghana must win to qualify.

From the permutations and intensity of the match, Elmabrouk Muhammed will have before him one of the most challenging tasks to perform as the two West African sides remain confident ahead of the game.

He will be assisted by Tunisia's Wael Hannachi and Youssef Mohamed Mahmoud of Mauritania

Gamouh Youce has been assigned as the fourth official while Bouhtane Said oversees the match as the commissioner.

The match will kick off simultaneously with Morocco's clash against Congo at 8 pm local time on Friday with Ghana aiming to finish in the top three at the end of the tournament to make it to the Olympic Games next year.