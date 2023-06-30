U-23 AFCON: 'My players have shown readiness to beat Guinea' - Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko

Head coach of the Black Meteors Ibrahim Tanko has expressed satisfaction with his players' commitment ahead of their encounter with Guinea in the ongoing U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Ghana are set to lock horns on Friday evening with the Guineans in their third and final group game as both teams set sights on reaching the semifinals.

Following Ghana's heavy defeat to Morocco in their second game they would have to beat their opponents at all costs to join the hosts in the semifinal, while Guinea have a slim advantage over the Ghanaians after beating Congo in their second game.

The Guineans will only need to avoid losing to Ghana and proceed to the next stage.

Despite the narrow opportunity Ghana has, Tanko is upbeat following his players' zeal stating that they have shown that they are fired up for the crucial encounter.

"We are well psyched mentally and physically to win the game. We had a good training session yesterday and the boys showed me in training that they are ready for a win," Tanko said in the pre-match press conference.

"We have watched and studied the Guinean team and we have different players that can make up the best starting 11 for the match. We will do some changes and we hope these changes will help achieve our aims."

"We have no injury so far. We’ve had two days of rest and we made good use of it. I am sure everyone will be ready for the game," he added.

Ghana are still bent on making a return to the Olympic Games by finishing in the top three of the AFCON having last participated in the global showpiece in 2004.