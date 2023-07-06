U-23 AFCON: Nordsjaelland star Ernest Nuamah apologises for Black Meteors' poor campaign

Ghana forward Ernest Nuamah has released a statement apologising to Ghanaians for the disappointing performance of the Black Meteors at the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The team suffered an unexpected first-round exit, failing to achieve their target of qualifying for the Paris Olympic Games next year.

Expressing his remorse, the FC Nordsjaelland star acknowledged that the performance of the Black Meteors fell below expectations.

He stated, "No excuses, but our performances as a group were below expectations. Personally, I could have done better to help the team. As a group, if we ever have the opportunity again, Ghana deserves better."

Nuamah further reflected, "I made some wrong decisions, but I am grateful for this opportunity."

His apology comes in response to the disappointment felt by Ghanaians following the team's premature exit from the tournament.

Black Meteors' inability to reach the intended goal of Olympic qualification has sparked discussions and calls for reflection within the football community.

Ibrahim Tanko's men won their first game against Congo, with Nuamah on target, but were thrashed 5-1 by Morocco before 1-1 draw with Guinea confirmed their elimination.