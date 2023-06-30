U-23 AFCON: 'We've corrected our mistakes against Morocco' - Ibrahim Tanko ahead of Guinea game

Coach Ibrahim Tanko says his team have worked on improving on their dismal performance against Morocco in the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) as they gear up to face Guinea.

The Black Meteors after winning 3-2 against Congo in their opening game shockingly succumbed to a 5-1 humiliation against Morocco on Tuesday which has now left them in a tight position to proceed to the semifinals of the competition.

Ghana will now have to beat Guinea to reach the next stage as their opponents hold on to a narrow advantage of goal difference following their win against Congo in the second match despite also losing to Morocco in their first match.

Tanko believes his team, performed woefully but are determined to get it right against Guinea given the stakes in the crucial encounter.

“We have watched the last game again and have worked on correcting what went wrong. We have to put it behind us and I think the team is ready for the game tomorrow. The opponent needs only a draw but we know we have to win the game to go into the next stage”.

“We are well psyched mentally and physically to win the game. We had a good training session yesterday and the boys showed me in training that they are ready for a win," Tanko stated at the pre-match press conference.

Ghana will hope to move a step further if they beat Guinea as they hold on to their main target of returning to the Olympic Games after their last appearance in 2004.

To qualify for Paris 2024, they must finish in the top three, either as champions, runners-up, or second runners-up.