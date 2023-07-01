U-23 AFCON: 'We've disappointed Ghanaians' - Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko admits

Ghana suffered an early exit from the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, shattering their hopes of competing in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The hopes of Ghana were crushed on Friday night as they were unable to defeat Guinea despite having four points after three games.

By taking advantage of defensive lapses by Guinea, Emmanuel Yeboah gave his team an early advantage. However, Guinea restored parity in the 60th minute through an Ibrahima Breze strike which punished the lethargic defense of the Black Meteors.

Guinea advanced to the semi-finals despite the game ending in a 1-1 tie because of their better goal difference.

Black Meteors' head coach Ibrahim Tanko voiced his displeasure after the game admitting that the team let Ghanaians down.

"I think we disappointed Ghanaians and ourselves, but we give thanks to God in every situation, and as I said, we will analyse and know what didn't go well," Tanko said.

Following the disappointing outcome, Ghana will have to wait until at least 2027 to hope for a return to the Olympic Games since their last participation in 2004.