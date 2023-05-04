U23 AFCON 2023: The official draw takes place on Friday in Casablanca

The official draw for the TotalEnergies U23 Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2023, will take place on Friday, May 5, 2023, in Casablanca.

The draw will be conducted at the awe-striking Mohammed VI Technical Centre in Rabat, Morocco.

The Centre is one of the most iconic sporting facilities in African football.

The draw will be live on CAFONLINE.COM and CAFTV (YouTube) from 17:00 GMT.

Eight teams will participate in the tournament scheduled from 24 June to 08 July 2023 in Morocco.

The TotalEnergies U23 Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2023 used as a qualifier for the Summer Olympic Games Paris 2024 will feature hosts Morocco, Egypt, Niger, Guinea, Congo, Ghana, Mali and Gabon.

Ghana's U23 team, the Black Meteors are seeking to qualify for the Olympics for the first time since their last appearance in 2004 at Athens, Greece.

The Black Meteors missed out on the last edition after finishing fourth at in U23 AFCON tournament which was hosted and won by Egypt in 2019.

Ghana lost on post-match penalty shootouts to South Africa.