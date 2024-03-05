UEA club Gulf United announce signing of WAFA midfielder Sampson Agyapong

Ghanaian youngster Sampson Agyapong has completed his move to United Arab Emirates club Gulf United.

The WAFA graduate joins Gulf United for the rest of the season as the Division One side eyes survival in the second tier of the UEA league.

Agyapong was signed alongside eight other players to strengthen Gulf United with 13 games remaining to end the season.

"Introducing our latest Gulf United FC signings! Following a busy January transfer window, the Gulf United first team welcome 9 new additions to our UAE First Division squad," wrote the club on their social media pages.

Agyapong has been a key figure at WAFA this season but leaves to continue his career abroad.

"After a busy window, Gulf United first team welcome our graduate Sampson Agyapong to their UEA First Division Team," WAFA wrote confirming the move.

Agyapong previously spent time at Al Ain U21 in the United Arab Emirates.