UEFA Champions League: Ghana star Kwadwo Asamoah features as Inter Milan crush at Barcelona

Kwadwo Asamoah played the entire duration as Inter Milan suffered a 2-0 defeat at the Camp Nou against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League.

The Ghana international put up a normal performance as the whole Inter Milan failed to spark to meet the occasion.

Late on in the game, Asamoah crossed from the left for Lautaro Martinez to fire wide of the near post.

Barcelona broke through with a well-worked goal.

Luis Suarez put a fantastic cross in off the outside of the boot from the right flank and it surprised Milan Skriniar for the Rafinha cushioned volley from close range. He did not celebrate against the club where he spent six months of last season.

Jordi Alba completed two quick give-and-go passes with Arturo Vidal and then Ivan Rakitic to score a very Barcelona-style goal, placing the angled drive across Handanovic.