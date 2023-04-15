GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
UEFA Development Tournament: Nine-man Black Starlets stun Spain to win second game

Published on: 15 April 2023
Ghana's U17 team, the Black Starlets made it back-to-back victories at the UEFA U16 Development Tournament after beating Spain in their second game. 

A brace from Benjamin Tsivanyo and Peter Hammond's strike ensured the two-time world champions secured a 3-2 win at the tournament ongoing in Serbia.

Despite being reduced to nine men in the second half, the Black Starlets held on to secure all three points.

Tsivanyo is the competition's leading scorer with five goals in two games for the Ghana U17 team.

Ghana will next face Switzerland in their final game while Spain, who began the tournament with a 2-2 draw against the Swiss will engage Serbia in their last match.

 

 

