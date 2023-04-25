UEFA Youth League: Ghanaian teen Jayden Addai delighted to win first major trophy with AZ Alkmaar

Dutch-born Ghanaian winger, Jayden Addai has shared his excitement after starring in AZ Alkmaar's historic UEFA Youth League triumph.

Addai opened the scoring from the spot as AZ Alkmaar romped Croatian outfit Hadjuk Split 5-0 to win the competition.

The 17-year-old combined well with compatriot Ernest Poku and Mexx Meerdink to cause problems for Hadjuk on Monday night.

"It doesn't get better than this. This is my first major final, and to win 5-0 is amazing. I'm so proud of the team – we really did this together. In the first half I had the feeling a goal would come, so I kept shooting and passing. The penalty came after good play by Poku, and I felt good about taking it," he said after the game.

"We often play together up front [with Poku]. We combine well and the team knows what our strengths are – and you saw that in the second half with those four goals."