Uganda coach draws positives from fightback in Ghana draw

Uganda coach Paul Put believes their 2-2 draw with Ghana on Tuesday, 26 March 2024, will help them to revive their bid in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in June.

The Cranes rallied to draw 2-2 with the Black Stars in an international friendly played in Morocco.

This was a marked improvement from the 4-0 defeat to Comoros last week in their first test match.

“I am happy with the result because we played one of the strongest teams of Africa so I think the players made a good performance,” Uganda Cranes coach Paul Put stated a post-match press conference.

“But we may not be blind, for a tournament like world cup qualifiers we conceded two goals again today so we have to learn so that it doesn’t happen in June because if you concede goals, its very difficult to come back.

“I think there is progress but also still a lot of work to do. I hope to recover injured players for the game in June because we had to change a lot so it’s not that easy.''