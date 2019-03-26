Uganda FA signs former Black Starlets physical trainer for U17 team

Ghanaian fitness trainer Derrick Nana Osei Owusu has been appointed the physical fitness coach for Uganda ahead of the CAF U17 Cup of Nations.

Owusu is reuniting with Paa Kwesi Fabin who was last week appointed head coach for Uganda's U17 and U20 national teams.

The certified fitness coach was part of the Ghana U17 technical team during the time of preparations ahead of the FIFA World Cup in India in 2017.

Owusu is expected to improve the fitness level of the Uganda squad before the U17 African championship kicks-off in Tanzania next month.

He was once in the British Army and served in Iraq, Iran and Kosovo.