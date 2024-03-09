Uganda head coach Paul Put releases his squad list to face Ghana in friendly this month

Uganda national team head coach Paul Put has unveiled a 26-man squad for upcoming friendlies against Comoros and Ghana later this month during the FIFA international window.

Captain and Young Africans midfielder Khalid Aucho and Abdul Aziizi Kayondo are excluded from the Cranes squad due to injuries.

The team will face Comoros on March 22 and Ghana on March 26 at the Stade Grande Marrakech in Morocco.

These matches aim to prepare Uganda for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and the resumption of the FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign.

Local players join after the last Uganda Premier League games, while foreign-based players head directly to Morocco from their clubs.

Steve Mukwala, who plies his trade with Ghanaian club Asante Kotoko SC, has been summoned to face the Black Stars.

Below is the full squad:

GOALKEEPERS 1. Tom Ikara â€“ BUL FC (Uganda) 2. Jack Komakech â€“ Vipers SC (Uganda) 3. Giousue Bellagambi â€“ Huddersfield Town FC (England)

DEFENDERS 4. Kenneth Semakkula â€“ SC Villa (Uganda) 5. Elvis Bwomono â€“ St. Mirren FC (Scotland) 6. Bevis Mugabi â€“ Motherwell FC (Scotland) 7. Toby Sibbick â€“ Hearts FC (Scotland) 8. Hallidi Lwaliwa â€“ Bregalinca STIP (North Macedonia) 9. Timothy Awany â€“ Ashdod FC (Israel) 10. Denis Kaka Omony â€“ Soltilo Bright Stars FC (Uganda) 11. Nicholas Mwere â€“ BUL FC (Uganda)

MIDFIELDERS 12. Allan Kyambadde â€“ El Dakhleya (Egypt) 13. Ronald Ssekiganda â€“ SC Villa (Uganda) 14. Ashraf Mugume â€“ KCCA FC (Uganda) 15. Bobosi Byaruhanga â€“ Austin FC (USA) 16. Moses Opondo â€“ AC Horsens (Denmark) 17. Travis Mutyaba â€“ Zamalek SC (Egypt)

FORWARDS 18. Milton Karisa â€“ Vipers SC (Uganda) 19. Denis Omedi â€“ Kitara FC (Uganda) 20. Rogers Kassim Mato â€“ Brera Strumica (North Macedonia) 21. Moses Aliro Okabo â€“ URA FC (Uganda) 22. Steven Mukwala â€“ Asante Kotoko FC (Ghana) 23. Mohamad Shaban â€“ KCCA FC (Uganda) 24. Fahad Bayo â€“ MFK Vyskov (Czech Republic) 25. Carl James Mujaguzi â€“ Athlone Town AFC (Ireland) 26. Shafic Kakande â€“ Soltilo Bright Stars FC (Uganda)