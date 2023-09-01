Ukrainian club Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih announce signing of Ghanaian duo Konadu Yiadom and Prince Kwabena Adu

Ukrainian top-flight side FC Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih have completed the signing of Ghanaian duo Konadu Yiadom and Prince Kwabena Adu, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively confirm

Yiadom, 23, joins the Kryvyi Rih-based club from Ghana Premier giants Hearts of Oak on a season-long loan.

The towering centre-back signed for the Phobians in August 2022 from WAFA SC. He played 20 matches across all competitions for Hearts, scoring twice in the past season.

Yiadom was a member of the Ghana squad at the 2022 CHAN tournament in Algeria, featuring in all the matches for the Black Galaxies.

Kwabena Adu, who is 19 years old, is joining Kryvbas on a free transfer, having signed a four-year contract on the transfer deadline day.

The former Bechem United forward became a free agent after leaving Belarusian Premier League side FC Isloch.

Kwabena Adu moved to Belarus in February this year and was an instant hit, scoring six goals and providing three assists in 14 matches in the league.

He also scored two goals and delivered one assist in two appearances in the Belarusian Cup.

The two players are expected to arrive in Ukraine in the coming days to begin training with their new team after completing all formalities of their transfers on Friday.