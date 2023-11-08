Uncertainty surrounds Nico Williams' future at Athletic Bilbao as club line up potential replacement

The future of Ghanaian-born Spanish winger Nico Williams at San Mamés remains shrouded in uncertainty.

With just under eight months left on his contract with Athletic Club, the winger's renewal negotiations have hit a standstill, leaving both the club's management and fans exasperated.

The situation is further complicated by the growing interest from football giants Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, making it imperative for Nico to make a swift decision regarding his future.

Athletic Club is well-prepared for the eventuality of Nico's departure, having shown interest in Álvaro Djaló a potential replacement.

Born in Madrid but raised in the Basque region, Djaló has been one of the standout performers in the Portuguese league this season, even making an impact in the Champions League with Sporting de Braga. His impressive tally of goals, including a memorable strike against Real Madrid, has caught the attention of several clubs.

Athletic Club is closely monitoring Djaló's movements in the transfer market, but negotiations are expected to be protracted due to his high price tag, extended contract with Sporting de Braga until June 30, 2027, and the interest of other clubs in securing his services.

Djaló's recent contract renewal has further inflated his price, with Sporting de Braga setting a substantial release clause of €20 million.