Upcoming UEFA League of Nations Matches and Predictions

There is a packed schedule of football matches kicking off this week as part of the UEFA League, and what I thought would be interesting would be to take a look at some of those matches and try and predict the outcomes of each of them.

If you have been following that competition then it will have become very apparent that some teams are fancied more than others to win the title, and three teams that are the most fancied teams to do so are France, Spain and Belgium.

On the 15th of November one match that looks very one-sided is the Belgium v Iceland match, and it would be a major upset if Belgium doesn’t win that match, and most fans of the sport are convinced Belgium will win that match and win it very easily too.

It is in fact quite easy to get an idea of just which teams are most likely to win their EUFA League matches as betting on football leagues and matches is something many people tend to do.

Therefore by visiting any online football betting sites that will allow you to look up any matches and see just what odds are being offered on each team and also just what the draw odds are too.

Once you do so you will see which teams are being backed and which teams the odds compilers at each betting site expect to win each match too.

Take for example the Croatia v Spain match, as for the way the betting markets are currently it is Spain that are the favourites to win that match and Croatia are the underdogs, but only just!

Moving onto one match that did catch my eye, when I set about researching the chances of each team winning their UEFA League matches this week was the Netherlands v France match that will be kicking off on the 16th of November.

That is a match that many people do have opposing views on, and there is an ever so slight leaning towards France being the team that will win, but never underestimate the chances of the Netherlands team.

The Italy v Portugal match, that all being well will be kicking off this week too, the majority of pundits are of the mind that Italy will take that match with relative ease and that does appear to be a view shared by most betting site operators too.

In fact, statistically regarding the odds being offered on either team winning, Italy have twice the chance of winning that match than Portugal do, bit with football being football one can never be 100% confident a team that is fancied to win any match will go on to win that match.

One final UEFA League match of the many that are scheduled to be played this week on the 18th of November is the England v Croatia match.

The last time both teams played each other was of course in the FIFA World Cup and as Croatia did win that match 2-1 it will not surprise you to learn that they are the favourites to win that match too. "