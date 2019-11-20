US Sassuolo keen to keep Inter Milan target Alfred Duncan

Italian Serie A outfit US Sassuolo have spelled out their unwillingness to sell midfielder Alfred Duncan.

The Ghana midfielder has been a key cog for the Neroverdi in the ongoing campaign after registering four assists and tallying one goal in 12 games.

The 26-year-old is reported to have been a target for giants Inter and AC Milan in the forthcoming winter transfer window.

However, the Mapei Stadium outfit have no intention of losing their prized asset in mid-season.

The Neroverdi are aware that Duncan and Jeremie Boga are in the crosshairs of the great Italian and foreign clubs.

Duncan has a contract with the club until 2022 with salaries close to €1 million, between fixed and bonus, than to the half) and Sassuolo bet on both.

He was a member of Ghana's squad that recorded two wins in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.