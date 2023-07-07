VFB Stuttgart join race to sign Ghana defender Alexander Djiku

VFB Stuttgart are planning to bolster their defence with the signing of Ghana defender Alexander Djiku after gaining promotion to the German Bundesliga.

The 28-year-old centre-back is now a free agent after his contract with Strasbourg expired, and Stuttgart has joined a number of clubs that have all declared their interest in him. interested in him.

Talks between the German outfit and the player are said to be in an advanced stage

The Black Stars defender has also been on the radar of Nottingham Forest, Everton, and Fenerbahce.

Meanwhile, Djiku is said to have met with Besiktas management, who traveled to France a couple of months ago to discuss a possible summer transfer.

Although no formal contact has been made, Trabzonspor and TSG Hoffenheim are also interested in the Black Stars defender.

Djiku was on the verge of joining Sevilla during the last transfer window to Spanish La Liga but was called off in the last stages of negotiations due to Sevilla's inability to fulfill the centre-back's asking price.

Djiku joined Strasbourg in July 2019 and has since scored four goals and assisted three others.