VIDEO: Abu Danladi scores season's first goal as Minnesota United win at New York Red Bulls

Ghanaian striker Abu Danladi scored his first goal of the season as Minnesota United returned from New York Red Bulls on Saturday with a 2-1 win.
The former Right to Dream Academy graduate, starting for the injured Darwin Quintero, opened the scoring in the 34th minute.
Romain Metanire started the sequence by serving a ball into the box where Angelo Rodriguez chested the ball, turned toward goal and laid off to Danladi.
Danladi fired in a low grounder with his first-time attempt.
Romario Ibarra, who came on for Danladi at halftime, doubled the Loons lead five minutes into the second half.
Cristian Casseres Jr. pulled the Red Bulls to within a goal in the 70th minute with his first MLS goal.
La Di Danladi...
...we likes to party pic.twitter.com/eHFVh2jQSO
— Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) April 6, 2019