VIDEO: Accra Lions FC announce ground-breaking football performance deal with Photon Sports

Accra Lions FC have announced a partnership with Photon Sports Technologies AB, leader in sports-tech innovation.

This is expected to support the development of speed, agility and quickness for The Lions’ players.

The Ghana Premier League club have become the first client for Photon Sports.

Photon Sports Technologies AB brings revolutionary 3D technology which is a breakthrough is a breakthrough in tracking football key abilities for speed, agility and quickness.

Accra Lions physiotherapist Kayleigh Brien said: "Partnering with Photon Sports is a strategic move to enhance our team’s capabilities using data-driven insights."