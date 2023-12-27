VIDEO: Accra Sports Stadium left in unplayable condition after heavy use for December concerts

The Accra Sports Stadium has been left in deplorable conditions following the heavy use of the facility for concerts during the festive period.

The stadium was barred from football activities in the month of December after the National Sports Authority released a letter prompting clubs that play their home games in Accra to look for alternative avenues.

The edifice has hosted several events, including church and entertainment programmes. There are two more activities to be held at the stadium before football returns to Accra.

However, photos and videos of the state of the stadium at the moment make it unlikely for matches to be played in Accra anytime soon.

The grass on the playing surface have become brownish while the seats have been filled with rubbish. The stage mounted for the concerts are yet to be removed.

Accra Lions, Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics use the stadium for their home matches in the Ghana Premier League.

Watch video below: