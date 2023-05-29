VIDEO: Ajax star Steven Berghuis punches FC Twente fan for racially abusing Brian Brobbey

Dutch midfielder Steven Berghuis jumped to the defence of forward Brian Brobbey after he allegedly suffered racist abuse by punching the offender.

The Ajax star spotted the racist, who had used vulgar words at the Dutch-Ghanaian, in the crowd while the team bus was about leaving Twente.

Berghuis did not hesitate as he landed heavy punches at the troll and had to be moved away by security moments before the bus left.

The unfortunate incident happened following Ajax's 3-1 defeat to FC Twente on the final day of the Eredivisie.

Racism has dominated the global headlines in recent weeks after Brazilian forward and Real Madrid star Vinicius Jnr was abused by Valencia fans.

FIFA and La Liga have all released strong messages against racism, warning perpetrators will be heavily punished.

Meanwhile, it is yet to be known if the Eredivisie will act on the incident after the abuse on Brian Brobbey.

