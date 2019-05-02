VIDEO: Algeria U23 draw 4-4 with USM Alger in friendly ahead of Black Meteors tie

Algeria prepared for their upcoming CAF U23 Cup of Nations qualifier against Ghana with a 4-4 friendly draw on Wednesday against Ligue 1 side USM Alger.

Head coach Ludovic Batelli took a huge 4-1 lead at half-time but allowed the top-flight rally to snatch a draw in the second period.

Kamel Belarbi opened the scoring with a fine finish from inside the box after playing a one-two with Boudaoui.

On the second, CRB Bousseliou winger Benhamouda delivered a ball across the face of goal to the far post for Tlemcen Bilel Messaoudi connect home.

Abderrahmane Meziane reduced the deficit with direct free-kick for the USMA, before Bilel Benhamouda added the third goal for the U23s.

On the fourth goal, Bousseliou who received a ball in the area and lobbed it over USMA goalkeeper Mansouri.

USM Alger finally joined the selection hope with a goal of the head of Benyahia on a free kick from Meziane, Meftah penalty, then Meziane scored again to level the match at 4-4.

Algeria will face Ibrahim Tanko's Black Meteors in Accra on 5 June before the return leg four days later.

The winner qualify for the 2019 CAF U23 Cup of Nations in Egypt from 8 to 22 November where the top three teams qualify for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.