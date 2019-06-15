VIDEO: Asamoah Gyan insists Black Stars will be ready for AFCON 2019

General captain of the Black Stars Asamoah Gyan insists the team will be ready for the Nations Cup in Egypt later this month.

The Black Stars have failed to win any of their pre-AFCON friendlies after being held to a goalless draw by South Africa on Saturday in Dubai.

Despite creating several chances, Ghana failed to make the opportunities count but Gyan believes the team will be ready for the tournament next week.

"We are ready. We've been working so hard in the past ten days, the weather is also not helping so we are pushing and working hard," he said in a post match interview.

"The tournament itself is a different ball game together, so we happy there is no injury in camp and we will be going to Egypt with all the players ready," he added.

Gyan came on as a second half substitute and nearly grabbed the winner after his strong header glance the upright.

New boy Samuel Owusu also had his long range effort tipped away by the South African goalkeeper.

The team will leave the United Arab Emirates on June 20th for the tournament which begins on June 21st.

Ghana have been drawn in group F alongside Cameroon, Benin and Guinea Bissau.

Watch video below: