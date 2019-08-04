VIDEO: Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi as he arrives for Baby Jet U16 tournament

Asamoah Gyan arrived in Kumasi on Saturday to watch the Ashanti Regional qualifier of his Baby Jet Under-16 tournament.

The former Sunderland star will be watching youngsters at the Wesley College Park on Sunday- which is the final day of competition.

Gyan was not around for the final of the inaugural tournament last year and now that he is in town he wants his presence to be felt.

The Baby Jet Under-16 tournament has been christened after Gyan who is Ghana all-time top scorer.