VIDEO: Asante Kotoko play out 0-0 draw with Ivorian side Omnisports

Asante Kotoko played out a 0-0 draw with Ivorian side Societe Omnisports De L' Arme on Wednesday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Porcupine Warriors dominated play but could not find the cutting edge.

Head coach Kejtl Zachariassen gave game time to some of the club's new signings like Augustine Okrah and George Abege.

In the 61st minute, Omnisports had a set piece to punish Asante Kotoko but goalkeeper Felix Annan was up to the task.

It is the second international friendly for the Porcupine Warriors who are preparing to play Kano Pillars in two weeks time in the CAF Champions League qualifier.

Last week, Kotoko beat Burkinabe side Rahimo FC 2-1.