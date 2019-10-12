VIDEO: Asante Kotoko unveil Johnson Smith as new assistant coach

Asante Kotoko have reappointed former gaffer Johnson Smith as assistant coach of the club.

The experienced tactician returns after ten years away from the club, where he had spells with several teams including Karela United.

He signed a two year deal with the Reds.

Johnson Smith has built his reputation as one of the best gaffers in Ghana in recent times, leading Karela United to the finals of the NC Special Competition.

He played a key role in the team's success in the mid 2000's when he deputized coach Bashiru Hayford.

He left the club after he was asked to be deputy to coach Paa Kwesi Fabin in 2009.

Johnson Smith is expected to play a vital role as the Porcupine Warriors continue their quest for continental glory in the CAF Confederation Cup.

