VIDEO: Ashantigold unveil new coach Ricardo Da Rocha

Ashantigold have unveiled new coach Ricardo Da Rocha after joining on a four year deal on Monday.

The Brazilian tactician arrived in the country on Monday to complete the move and will now lead the club in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

He replaces Norwegian trainer Kjetil Zachariassen, when left for rivals Asante Kotoko.

Ricard Da Rocha previously coached Ghana Premier League side Ebusua Dwarfs, where he helped the Crabs finished fifth in the 2017/18 season.

The Miners have drawn Equato-Guinean side Akonangui FC in the preliminary stages of the CAF Confederations Cup.

The Tier II Special Competition winners will travel to Equatorial Guinea for the first leg on August 10.

Watch Video Below: