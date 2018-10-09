VIDEO: Bernardinho Tetteh strikes winner for ASV Geel against Knokke in Belgian lower-tier league

Ghanaian attacker Bernardinho Tetteh got off the mark for ASV Geel in their 1-0 win over Knokke in the Belgian First Amateur Division.

The trickery attacker fetched the only goal for the Yellow and Blue lads on the stroke of half time after leaving his marker dead with an artful step over before firing a low shot into the bottom corner of their opponent's twine.

The 22-year-old joined ASV Geel on a season-long loan from Belgian second-tier side Westerlo at the start of the ongoing campaign.

He has scored once in 5 games for ASV Geel who are occupying 12th on the log.

Watch Tetteh's goal below: