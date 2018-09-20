VIDEO: Black Queens coach Bashiru Hayford explains reason for nationwide tour

Head coach of the female national team, the Black Queens, Bashiru Hayford says the nationwide tour of the team will help test their strength against some of the best teams in the country.

According to Coach Bashir Hayford, travelling around the country to play such trial matches is also a good exercise for his team as the players.

"Staying a one place could be boring and tiring so the purpose of the tour is not just to get good sides to play against as part of our build up, but it is also to give the players a change of environment which is good for the psychic of the players."

The Black Queens have arrived in the Northern Regional capital of Tamale on Wednesday after their tour of the Ashanti Region and the Brong Ahafo Region.

The team arrived in Tamale on Wednesday after spending three days in the Brong Ahafo Region, where they engaged in a friendly with National Women's League Champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW

Video courtesy NBSports