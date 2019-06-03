VIDEO: Black Stars hold first training in Dubai ahead of 2019 AFCON

The Black Stars have started training ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations which starts in June.

The team took to the Jebel Ali football stadium in Dubai to hold their first training session after arriving in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday.

23 players took part in the training led by head coach Kwesi Appiah.

Richard Ofori, Ebenezer Ofori, Afriyie Acquah, Mubarak Wakaso, Thomas Partey and Jonathan Mensah were absent. But they are expected to join the team's camp latest by Tuesday.

Twenty-nine players were invited for the pre-AFCON camping in Dubai, where the number will be pruned to 23.

The Black Stars are chasing an elusive fifth nations cup title after last winning it in 1982.

The team has been paired alongside champions Cameroon, Guinea Bissau and Benin in group F of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Below are videos of Black Stars training