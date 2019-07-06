VIDEO: Black Stars train ahead of last 16 clash against Tunisia

The Black Stars of Ghana have intensified preparations ahead of their last 16 clash against Tunisia on Monday.

Ghana face the Carthage Eagles on Monday after finishing top of Group F, with the North Africans finishing second in group E.

The team returned to their Ismailia base after playing their last game in Suez on Tuesday.

Winger Thomas Agyepong has also returned to group training after sitting out injured since the first game against Benin.

Defender Jonathan Mensah is racing for fitness ahead of Monday's epic clash.

Watch Video below: