VIDEO: Christian Atsu registers assist as Newcastle United suffer defeat at Liverpool

Ghana winger Christian Atsu provided an assist for Newcastle United in their 3-1 loss against Liverpool at Anfield.

Despite having lots of possession in the opening minutes, Steve Bruce’s men stunned the crowd at Anfield following a 7th minute goal by Dutch left-back Jetro Willems.

Willems received a low pass from Atsu before cutting past Alexander-Arnold and smashes into the top corner.

He really has put his foot through that and Adrian had no chance to stop it.

That is the Dutchman’s first for the Magpies since his summer transfer - and he won’t forget that.

Liverpool however roared back to score three goals through Sadio Mane’s brace and a superb strike by Mohammed Salah.

Watch Newcastle United’s goal below;

Atsu enjoyed the entire duration of the match.