VIDEO: CK Akonnor credits Asante Kotoko for making him a better coach

Former Asante Kotoko coach CK Akonnor credited the club for making him a better trainer after winning the Ghana Football Awards Best Coach last Sunday.
The 45-year-old guided the Porcupine Warriors o the group stage of the 2018/2019 CAF Confederation after an 11-year absence.
He also won the Normalisation Committee Tier I Special Competition which earned the club a ticket to play in the 2019/20 CAF Champions League.
CK Akonnor’s acceptance speech after winning coach of the year.
Full video here - https://t.co/oHaXX6xf9M pic.twitter.com/xLq7Nk8dzM
— Daily Kotoko 🔴 (@KotokoDaily) July 26, 2019