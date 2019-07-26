VIDEO: CK Akonnor credits Asante Kotoko for making him a better coach

Former Asante Kotoko coach CK Akonnor credited the club for making him a better trainer after winning the Ghana Football Awards Best Coach last Sunday.

The 45-year-old guided the Porcupine Warriors o the group stage of the 2018/2019 CAF Confederation after an 11-year absence.

He also won the Normalisation Committee Tier I Special Competition which earned the club a ticket to play in the 2019/20 CAF Champions League.