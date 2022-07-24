Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

Published on: 24 July 2022
VIDEO: Daniel-Kofi Kyere’s goal for Freiburg in friendly against Strasbourg

Ghana midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyereh scored his first goal for Freiburg against Strasbourg in a preseason friendly on Saturday.

The game ended 3-3 as Kofi Kyereh got the equalizer for Freiburg with a header.

The 26-year-old joined the Bundesliga side this summer after receiving several offers from other clubs in the Bundesliga and across Europe.

Kofi Kyereh picked up an injury which delayed his preseason start for Freiburg but has bounced back to score his first goal for the club.

The two teams are preparing ahead of the start of the Bundesliga and French Ligue 1 respectively.

See goal below

