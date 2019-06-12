VIDEO: David Accam reacts to scoring first goal for Columbus Crew

David Accam celebrated his first goal for Columbus Crew and it was the winner in the U.S Open Cup against Pittsburgh Riverhounds on Tuesday night.

In the 55th minute, midfielder Pedro Santos turned and served a ball to Accam, who then volleyed it into the back of the net.

The goal marked Accam's first since joining the Black & Gold mid-season.

''It was positive. We just wanted to win today and even though it was pretty but we still found a way to win this game and that's like important for us,'' he said.

''I know Pedro is a good passer of the ball so when he got the ball I just had to make runs behind and luckily he found me and I just had to touch it- a little bit touch-and it went into the goal.''