VIDEO: Disqualified Roy Arthur secures fresh injunction to halt Regional GFA elections

Disqualified Central Region Football Association chairman Roy Arthur has secured another court order to stop the Ghana FA from holding Thursday's regional elections

His lawyer John Quayson confirmed to Joy Sports that the local football governing body has been served by the bailiff and they are expecting the Ghana FA to do the right thing.

Last week, an Accra High court presided over by Justice Eric Kyei Baffour has dismissed an interlocutory injunction by Arthur.

The judge said the application was not properly filled by the applicant.

Also, the chief strategist of disqualified Ghana FA presidential aspirant Wilfred Kwaku Osei, has confirmed that CAS has dragged FIFA into the issue, and the GFA has until Monday morning to respond to Palmer's injunction.