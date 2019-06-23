GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
VIDEO: Ema Boateng scores season's first as LA Galaxy beat Cincinnati on the road

Published on: 23 June 2019
Ema Boateng celebrating after the final whistle

Emmanuel Boateng scored his first goal of the season to help LA Galaxy record a 2-0 win over FC Cincinnati in the MLS on Saturday.

It was a clinical finish into the bottom corner from just inside the 18-yard box in the 12th minute.

Three minutes later, Favio Alvarez reacted quickest to a poor clearance and fired into the bottom corner to double the Galaxy's lead.

The match was played in front of a sold-out crowd at Nippert Stadium.

Watch Emmanuel Boateng's sublime finish for LA Galaxy

 

 

