VIDEO: Ex-Ghana defender John Paintsil breaks down in tears at Atsu's funeral

Former Ghana international, John Painstil was left in uncontrollable tears after arriving at the final burial services of the late Christian Atsu.

Painstil and Atsu played together briefly before his retirement from the national team.

Atsu sadly passed away following a devastating earthquake which hit Turkey and Syria on February 6, 2023.

The former Newcastle United and Chelsea star were initially reported to have been found alive, but it was later revealed that it was a case of mistaken identity.

Twelve days later, the lifeless body of the winger was recovered from the rubble of his apartment. He was later transported to Ghana for his burial.

Atsu played for several clubs in Europe including FC Porto and AFC Bournemouth. His final contribution to the game was scoring the winner for Hatayspor in the match against Kasimpasa.

He made 65 appearances and scored nine goals for the national team of Ghana.

