VIDEO: Former Kotoko striker Elvis Amoh scores and named Man of the Match in Loudon United big win in USL

Former Asante Kotoko striker Elvis Amoh was named Man of the Match after scoring for Loudoun United in their 4-0 win over North Carolina on Saturday in the USL Championship.

He scored fourth goal of the night in the 63rd minute after latching on Presley’s pass and raced behind the North Carolina defense before rounding MacLeod and finishing into an empty net.

Amoh scored a goal on six shots, won 11 of 16 duels and completed all three of his dribbles in a strong all-around performance to help Loudoun to victory.