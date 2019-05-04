VIDEO: Frank Acheampong scores season's third league goal as Tianjin TEDA earn away draw

Frank Acheampong scored his third Chinese Super League goal on Saturday as Tianjin TEDA earned a 1-1 draw at Wuhan Zall.

The Ghana international collected a pass from Johnathan on the left wing; raced with the ball into the area before slaloming pass his marker with some step-overs and shot past the goalkeeper into the far post.

Acheampong's goal which opened the scoring was on the 26th minute.

But Wuhan Zall raced back into the match and snatched the leveller one minute into the second half.

Liu Yun rescued the home team.

Watch Frank Acheampong's goal in the highlight below