VIDEO: Ghana 2019 AFCON striker Kwabena Owusu marks Córdoba debut in league win

Ghana striker Kwabena Owusu played his first match for Spanish third-tier side Córdoba CF on Sunday in their 2-1 home win over Recreativo Granada.

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations star had two training sessions with the team since completing a loan move on Wednesday from La Liga outfit Leganes.

Head coach Enrique Martín felt he was only fit to start from the bench and introduced Owusu in the 72nd minute.

Owusu replaced Sebas Moyano when Córdoba CF were drawing 1-1 until a 90th minute clincher from Juanto Ortuno.

Last season, he scored ten goals in 25 league appearances for Salamanca UDS in the Segunda B.

Watch Kwabena Owusu when he joined Cordoba for their first training session on Friday: