VIDEO: Ghana FA president Kurt Okraku joins Kotoko players in jama session

Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku and some members of the Executive Council are in Kumasi to watch Asante Kotoko's 2019/20 CAF Confederation Cup playoffs qualifier against FC San Pedro.

Okraku made the trip to the Ashanti Regional capital to support the Porcupine Warriors scale over the final hurdle in the qualifiers.

He participated in the singing and dancing and urged the players to punch up and defeat the Ivorian to reach the Group stage.

Watch the video below: