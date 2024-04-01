VIDEO: Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus goal nominated for West Ham Goal of the Month

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus has been nominated for West Ham United's Goal of the Month Award for two of his impressive goals scored in March.

Kudus stands out as the sole player with two goals in the list of nominations for the award, which will be decided through a voting process.

Following a challenging period in February, marred by struggles to maintain his form after the 2023 AFCON campaign, where Ghana faced an early exit without a victory, Kudus experienced a resurgence in March.

During the month, Kudus found the back of the net twice against SC Freiburg in the Europa League, with both goals earning nominations for the Goal of the Month Award. Additionally, he scored another goal in a 4-3 loss to Newcastle and provided several assists throughout the month.

His first goal against Freiburg is particularly noteworthy, showcasing a finish of such quality that it positions Kudus as a strong contender not only for the monthly award but also for the prestigious Goal of the Season accolade.