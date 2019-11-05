Video: Ghana U23 star Osman Bukari hits top form in Slovak top-flight, grabs headlines

Ghana U23 star Osman Bukari is dominating the headlines in Slovakia after scoring THREE GOALS in THREE MATCHES in SEVEN DAYS in the top-flight of the European country.

The 20-year-old exhibited his blistering form on Sunday to wrap up an exciting week for him when scoring in AS Tencin's impressive 3-0 win over second-placed MSK Zilina.

Bukari, who is a former player of Ghanaian second tier side Accra Lions, completed his impressive showing over the last seven days having scored in all three matches within one week.

His Usain Bolt-pace which resulted in the second goal for Tencin in the win over the title chasers has been widely talked about in the newspapers on Tuesday.

Mostly importantly is Bukari's form over the past seven days after scoring the late equaliser last week Saturday that secured their 2-2 draw against Ruzomberok.

Four days later the Ghanaian youngster found the net again for Trencin when they hammered 4-0 in the Round of 16 of the Slovak Cup.

As if that was not enough, he continued four days later when he scored again in their league match against MSK Zilina who are a big force in the Slovak top-flight competition.

This has alerted pundits in Slovakia to his real potential with many so far conlcuding that he is the best player in the top-flight league even though it has not ended.

Sunday's 14th round 3-0 win over MSK Zilina in the Fortuna League over helped Trencin to jump to seventh place in the table.

AS Trencin, under the leadership of the new coach Norbert Hrncar, have shown signs of revival with the Ghanaian thriving in the new system deployed by the manager.

Watch video below of Osman Bukari's goal. Watch from 6:40