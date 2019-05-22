Video: Ghanaian duo Nuhu, Ashimeru score in big St Gallen win in Switzerland

Ghanaian duo of Nuhu Musah and Majeed Ashimeru were on target for St Gallen in the Swiss top-flight when they defeated Young Boys 4-1 on Wednesday.

Nuhu, 22, opened the scoring in the 20th minute of the game when he headed in a cross from the right to put his in the driving seat.

It was his first goal since joining the club from Ghanaian side WAFA in January.

St Gallen scored two further goals before the visitors pulled one back to leave the score at 3-1.

But Ashimeru secured their emphatic victory when he broke free in the box before chipping the goalkeeper.

Nuhu, 22, has made 12 appearances for the club which has drawn huge interest in his talent. The centre back-cum-defensive midfielder has displayed tremendous improvement and convinced head coach Peter Zeidler about his qualities. Nuhu is a member of Ghana's U23 team seeking to qualify for this year's CAF U23 Cup of Nations finals in Egypt.

View highlights of the goal below