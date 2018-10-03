VIDEO: Ghanaian forward Godsway Donyoh excited to score hat-trick for FC Nordsjælland on return from injury

Ghanaian forward Godsway Donyah has expressed joy on scoring a hat-trick for FC Nordsjaelland after returning from injury as the club thrashed SonderjyskE in the Danish Super Liga on Monday.

The 23 year old, who has been out for about three weeks was superb as the Danish side won emphatically.

Croatian midfielder Karlo Bartolec fetched the opener for hosts on the 8th minute before Donyah doubled their lead on the 16th minute.

The former Manchester City midfielder hit his second goal with a classy finish on the 68th minute after an own goal from Victor Nelsson had helped the visitors to pull one back before recess.

He completed his day with an superlative strike on the 81st to register his first hat-trick of the season.

Donyoh said after the game he was excited with his performance on the night.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW