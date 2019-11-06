VIDEO: Ghana’s ambassador to Egypt visit to Black Meteors camp in Cairo

Ghana's ambassador to Egypt, Dr Winfred Nii Okai Hammond has assured the Black Meteors of his full support ahead of the CAF U-23 Cup of Nations.

The Black Meteors arrived in Egypt on Monday as they prepare for the start of the competition on Friday.

The team paid a courtesy call on Ghana's representative in the North African country, who welcomed them and promised to support them during their time in the competition.

The Black Meteors held their first training on Tuesday, with the team set following the arrival of Abass Issah.

Ghana have been drawn alongside hosts Egypt, Cameroon and Mali in Group A.

The West Africans will play Cameroon in their first game of the competition.

The top two countries from the competition will gain automatic spots at the Olympic games in Tokyo 2020.

Watch video below: